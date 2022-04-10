Politician's Guard, Colleague Break Into Former Edo Lawmaker’s Home, Kill Cook

It was learnt that the suspect and his accomplice, identified as ‘Atiku,’ stormed Igbas’ country home in Uromi to rob him at about 8pm on March 31.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

A guard has broken into the home of a former lawmaker and minority chief whip of the Edo State House of Assembly, Ezehi Igbas, in the Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state, killing his 38-year-old cook, Mary Atule.
It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified suspect slit the throat of the victim, Punch reports.

File Photo: Violence

It was learnt that the suspect and his accomplice, identified as ‘Atiku,’ stormed Igbas’ country home in Uromi to rob him at about 8pm on March 31.
They were, however, said to have missed their target on arrival as Igbas was said to have been away on a political engagement but met Atule, who immediately recognised ‘Atiku.’
Sensing that their identities had been exposed, our correspondent learnt that the unidentified suspect hit her head with the cutlass before slitting her throat.
The two suspects were also said to have dumped her corpse in the wardrobe of one of the apartments in the lawmaker’s compound and fled before they were arrested by the police on Friday.
It was gathered that Atule, who was employed on March 4 as a cook, planned to return to her home after preparing her boss’ dinner before she was murdered.
Igbas, who represented Esan North-East II constituency in the Assembly, told Punch on Saturday that he and the boyfriend of the deceased were detained for three days at the State Criminal and Investigation Department when the case was reported at the Uromi Police Station on April 1.
He, however, said they were released when the suspects were arrested.
“When I got home (On March 31), Mary had finished cooking and serving the food. She told me that day that she might go home because sometimes she went home and sometimes, she stayed in the house. I left the house and visited some political friends. I returned at about 12 am (on April 1). They (suspects) had done this thing (killed the cook),’’ the former lawmaker said.
“What I learnt was that as a politician and we are having elections, the (suspects) thought I had money and came to rob. They are at the state CID. The one they call ‘Atiku’ is the brother of a boy, Timothy, who I gave one of my apartments free of charge in May last year. He helps me to maintain the compound. It was a dastardly act. Mary was a nice woman; she was a vice president of the Legion of Mary at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Uromi.
“When I got to the state CID, they said the thing happened in my house, so I had to stay with them until they were able to unravel whatever transpired.
“One of them (suspects) is a guard to a high-profile politician who lives along Uwalor Road and also happens to be a relation to the boy who resides at my security post while the second one is also a guard in a house down my street. We need to be careful about the kind of people we employ as security guards in our homes,” he added.
Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, said, “Two suspects are in our custody. The gateman (Timothy) was part of the person that carried out the murder. It was his brother that was involved in it. It was the gateman that led the police to his brother and one other that masterminded the killing of the (former) lawmaker’s cook to make the arrest. He (Igbas) was detained initially but he has been released.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Uyo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Nigerian Teacher Drugged Schoolgirl, 12, With Codeine, Impregnated Her -Police
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 125 Persons Over Looting Of Shoprite
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Katsina: Six Bandits Released In Exchange For 20 Kidnapped Persons
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Amaju Pinnick’s Lagos Mansion Sealed By ICPC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME US Court Remands Invictus Obi In Prison Custody Until February 2020
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ramadan: Attorney-General Malami Intensifies Governorship Ambition By Sharing Foodstuffs In Kebbi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Armed Robbers Attack Singer, Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM Station In Oyo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal $1billion Malabu Fraud: Nigerian Government Submits Fresh Evidence Indicting Ex-Attorney General Adoke, Other Accomplices
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Invade Abuja Council, Gun Down Chairman Of Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Drugs Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Intercepts 101 Cocaine Parcels In Children’s Duvets At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Legal New Practice Of Secret Trial For Nnamdi Kanu, Other Alleged Terrorism Cases Is Unconstitutional—IPOB Leader's Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Military Why We Haven’t Declared Bandit Leaders Wanted – Nigerian Military
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Being Founding Member Of APC Doesn’t Guarantee You Presidential Ticket– Governor Yahaya Bello Tells Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education How Moribund Zamfara State University Operating With 4 Employees Now Operates From Primary School
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Appointment Of MC Oluomo, Others As Lagos Parks And Garages Management Committee Is Illegal, Group Tells Governor Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Is Not On Autopilot Under Buhari, It Has No Kind Of Pilot, It's Directionless —Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Respect Nigerians' Rights, Reverse Call Blockage For 72million Mobile Subscribers Within 48 Hours, SERAP Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad