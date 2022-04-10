Ramadan: Attorney-General Malami Intensifies Governorship Ambition By Sharing Foodstuffs In Kebbi

Though he has denied it officially, Malami is said to be nursing a governorship ambition in the state and is only waiting for a good time to make his declaration.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

The Kebbi State government has partnered with a non-governmental organisation to procure about 65,000 bags of foodstuffs worth N580 million for distribution as Ramadan gifts to the needy.

The distribution is being handled by the NGO, Khadimiyya for Justice and Development, founded by the Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. 

Malami

The Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muhammad Shalla, made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday at the flag-off of the distribution, according to Peoples Gazette.

“As part of our efforts to cushion the difficulties and challenges faced by the people, especially in the rural areas, the state government procured 65,000 bags of foodstuffs worth N580million for distribution across the state,” Shalla said.

Malami’s NGO has so far distributed more than 17,000 bags of parboiled rice to 21 local government areas of the state for onward distribution to the less privileged.

The AGF said the gesture was to complement the federal and state governments’ efforts to assist the people of Kebbi during Ramadan.

In his remarks, Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar-Yauri, who represented Governor Atiku Bagudu, said, “More than 30,000 bags of assorted food items have been procured by the state government for distribution to people as part of efforts to bring down prices of food items in the state.

“The state government has also paid gratuity fully to retired civil servants for the years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and those who retired in 2021 will be paid soon.”

Saharareporters, New York

