Russian Invasion: UK To Deploy 120 Armoured Vehicles To Ukraine As Boris Johnson Tours Kyiv

As well as the armoured vehicles, in a significant stepping-up of UK military support, Mr Johnson said Britain would also be sending new anti-ship missile systems.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has pledged to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine, after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks in Kyiv on Saturday.
The Prime Minister said he made his unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital as “a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.”

It comes the day after he announced a further £100 million worth of UK military assistance, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry and so-called “suicide drones”, which loiter over the battlefield before attacking their target.
Following his meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Mr Johnson said in a statement: “Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.”
SaharaReporters on Saturday reported how the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, condemned the latest wave of attacks on Ukraine when it kicked against the Russian missile attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine that killed dozens of civilians, including children.
Guterres, in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said the strike and others against civilians and civilian infrastructure were “gross violations” of international law.
The Secretary-General said the strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine, which killed and injured scores of civilians waiting to be evacuated, “including many women, children and elderly,” was “completely unacceptable.”
Guterres reminded all parties of their obligations under international law to protect civilians and of the urgency to agree on humanitarian ceasefires in a bid to enable the safe evacuation of and humanitarian access to populations trapped in conflict.
The Secretary-General reiterated his appeal to all concerned to bring an immediate end to this brutal war.
Similarly, UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad, said many had suffered terrible injuries at the railway station and that the number of fatalities was likely to rise.
 

