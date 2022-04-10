Terrorists Invade Abuja Council, Gun Down Chairman Of Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah

Adamu Aliyu was said to have been killed alongside four others near Daku village in Dobi ward of the council on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

Terrorists have invaded Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja and shot dead the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the council, Adamu Aliyu.

 

The Secretary of MACBAN, Mohammed Usman, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Sunday, said three persons were abducted, while three others who sustained gunshot wounds were receiving treatment at the University of Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada.

 

He said the incident happened last Thursday, around 5 pm, when the late MACBAN chairman alongside others was returning from Izom market in Niger State in a Dyna truck. According to him, the bandits suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on the truck.

 

According to him, the bandits shattered the windscreen of the truck, which was conveying the late MACBAN chairman and some passengers.

 

“They were returning from Izom market in Niger State where they went to sell cows, until just one kilometre to Daku village when the bandits suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on the truck, killing the MACBAN chairman and four others,” he said.

 

He gave the names of those killed as Saleh, Aliyu, Muhammadu and Saidu, saying the deceased’s corpses had been buried according to Islamic rites.

 

It was gathered that a combined team of security agents comprising soldiers, civil defence corps, mobile police and vigilantes led by the Gwagwalada police area commander were at Daku village before the remains of the deceased were buried.

 

The chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, confirmed the incident on the telephone but declined to speak further, saying he was in a meeting and would call back later.

SaharaReporters, New York

