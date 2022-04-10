Terrorists Take 13 Taraba Communities, Chase Away Policemen, Sleep With Housewives

Terrorists, locally dubbed bandits, have taken over at least 13 communities in the Gassol and Karim Lamido local government areas of Taraba State.

According to Daily Trust, findings revealed that the worst affected by the bandits’ activities is the Kambari community.

Kambari village in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area is located on the bank of River Benue and not far away from the border of Plateau State.

The town and other neighbouring villages are also surrounded by thick forests and without access roads which make it a haven for criminals.

The daredevil bandits, it was further learnt, have forced the police and vigilantes to abandon their duty posts in that axis.

The bandits, according to sources in the area, forcefully sleep with housewives and young girls.

Residents of the town have resigned to fate as there is no action from the authorities to arrest the criminal activities.

Similarly, other villages in both Gassol and Karim Lamido local government areas located on the bank of River Benue are also under the threat of terrorists.

Residents of six villages across River Benue, in the Karim Lamido local government area, were forced to relocate to other places because of the criminal activities of the terrorists.

The villages include Gwammo, Wurno, Tungan Kaya, Gidan Kawoyel and Ali Kwala.

Similarly, WuroJam, Karar, Shika, Amar, Zip, WuruJam, Illela and Maigemu among others are now under the threat of the terrorists.

It was gathered that the bandits move freely day and night with their weapons in some of the affected villages and towns.

Findings revealed that the terrorists have become lords to themselves and are kidnapping residents including housewives without let or hindrance.

In some of the affected villages, young boys were said to have been recruited by the terrorists and are the ones informing the terrorists of houses of wealthy individuals.

A resident of Kambari town who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bandits have taken over the town and it is now their operational base.

According to him, many residents have relocated to Mutumbiyu town and other places.

He said the bandits are mostly from Zamfara and Katsina and they number over 200.

“There is no presence of police and vigilantes in Kambari, terrorists are in total control of the town and they move freely with their arms,” he said.

A former resident of the area, who relocated to Mutumbiyu town, said it is no longer safe to stay in the town.

“We are under siege; we need the government to intervene by sending soldiers to chase out the terrorists because they are regrouping every day and also recruiting our young men,” he said.

He revealed that the terrorists are responsible for most of the kidnappings and killings in parts of Karim Lamido, Gassol and Bali local government areas of the state.