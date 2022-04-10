Why We Haven’t Declared Bandit Leaders Wanted – Nigerian Military

The Senate on February 21, 2022, had urged the Nigerian Government to urgently declare all known leaders of terrorist groups wanted.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 10, 2022

The Nigerian military has said it is working on the process of declaring leaders of bandit and terrorist groups, and the Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists wanted. 

Asked why the military had yet to declare such leaders of bandit and terrorist groups wanted and make their names and images public, as done in the case of Abubakar Shekau and other Boko Haram fighters, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, said the process was being reviewed. He added that their names and pictures would be released to the public soon.

He said, “We are working on it. The process is being reviewed. Some of them are being taken out. Very soon, you will see new posters.”

On the troops, he said the military would step up its operations to prevent this.

He said, “We are aware that IEDs are being used, this is not the first time. We are on top of it. We are working against this and we are stepping up our operations.”  

