2023 Presidency: Tinubu Meets With APC Governors Few Hours After Osinbajo's Declaration, Similar Meeting With Governors

Osinbajo had also met with some All Progressives Congress governors on Sunday in Abuja

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 11, 2022

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, on Monday met with members of the Progressives Governors Forum.
 
The meeting, according to reports, is currently being held at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Osinbajo had also met with some All Progressives Congress governors on Sunday in Abuja, hosting them for the breaking of the Ramadan fast (Iftar).
He was said to have declared his ambition to the gathering, seeking their support.
 
SaharaReporters learnt that "about 14 APC governors were meeting with Tinubu as of Monday morning".
 
Tinubu had a few months ago informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to also contest for President in 2023.


The former Lagos governor had described the Presidency as his lifelong ambition, saying he would like to step into Buhari’s shoes and not on his toes.


Osinbajo was the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Lagos when Tinubu was the state governor, prompting some people, especially those in Tinubu's camp to describe Osinbajo's declaration as a betrayal.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I Don't Have A ‘Son’ Old Enough To Declare For President, Tinubu Speaks On Osinbajo’s Declaration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pakistan Parliament Elects Sharif As Prime Minister After Khan’s Exit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Osinbajo Officially Declares For President
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Respect Tinubu, Withdraw From Presidential Race —APC Chieftain Tells Osinbajo, Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Promising To Build On Buhari Regime’s ‘Successes’ Of Terrorism, Economic Disaster, Others, An Insult To Nigerians— Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Reveals Cause Of Death Of Singer Of Ekwueme Gospel Song, Osinachi, Husband’s Whereabouts
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News How My 20-year-old Daughter Was Arrested, Detained Since November 2021 By Secret Police, DSS For Wearing 'Biafra Outfit'—Nigerian Man
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Government Vows To Get Justice For Gospel Singer, Osinachi Who Died From Alleged Domestic Violence
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
CRIME N266million Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Fake Chief of Army Staff, Abiodun Who Claimed Buhari Appointed Him
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
News Gunshots, Violence In Oyo State As Peoples Democratic Party Leader Defects To NNPP
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Bans Open Grazing Of Cows In South-East Nigeria, Releases Enforcement Date
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Breaking: One Person Killed, 2 Injured As Police Open Fire On Shiites During Protest In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Governor’s Aide Sued For N510Million Over Alleged Sexual Assault Committed 18 Years Ago
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Christian Association, CAN Wing Petitions Inspector-General Of Police To Probe Death Of ‘Ekwueme’ Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education No Resumption Until Buhari Government Signs 2009 Renegotiated Agreement – Nigerian Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad