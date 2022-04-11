Again, Scores Feared Dead As Fire Guts Rivers Jetty

Many people are feared dead following a fire incident at Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The incident took place on Monday morning while traders were offloading goods from boats at the jetty.

Also destroyed were fibre and wooden boats at the facility.

This comes a few months after a raging fire gutted market boats at the same jetty.

The boats were loding and offloading at the jetty when the fire suddenly started, as it was believed to be carrying some illegally refined petroleum products.