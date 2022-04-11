Again, Scores Feared Dead As Fire Guts Rivers Jetty

The incident took place on Monday morning while traders were offloading goods from boats at the jetty.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 11, 2022

Many people are feared dead following a fire incident at Bonny/Bille/Nembe jetty in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The incident took place on Monday morning while traders were offloading goods from boats at the jetty. 

Also destroyed were fibre and wooden boats at the facility.

This comes a few months after a raging fire gutted market boats at the same jetty.

The boats were loding and offloading at the jetty when the fire suddenly started, as it was believed to be carrying some illegally refined petroleum products.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Two Dead, Three Injured As Elevator Crashes in Cocoa House, Ibadan Tallest Building
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Oyo Amotekun Leader Killed In Motorbike Accident Caused By Pothole
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident JUST IN: One Feared Dead, Many Journalists Injured In Accident Involving Gombe Governor, Yahaya’s Convoy
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Emir Of Kano, Others Escape Death As Abuja-bound Max Air Develops Engine Failure After Take-off
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Accident Police Protect Coca-Cola Truck After It Crushes 3 To Death In Ibadan
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Accident Tanker Carrying Adulterated Fuel Explodes In Rivers State, Scores Feared Dead
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Reveals Cause Of Death Of Singer Of Ekwueme Gospel Song, Osinachi, Husband’s Whereabouts
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News How My 20-year-old Daughter Was Arrested, Detained Since November 2021 By Secret Police, DSS For Wearing 'Biafra Outfit'—Nigerian Man
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Government Vows To Get Justice For Gospel Singer, Osinachi Who Died From Alleged Domestic Violence
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Bans Open Grazing Of Cows In South-East Nigeria, Releases Enforcement Date
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Breaking: One Person Killed, 2 Injured As Police Open Fire On Shiites During Protest In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Governor’s Aide Sued For N510Million Over Alleged Sexual Assault Committed 18 Years Ago
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Christian Association, CAN Wing Petitions Inspector-General Of Police To Probe Death Of ‘Ekwueme’ Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education No Resumption Until Buhari Government Signs 2009 Renegotiated Agreement – Nigerian Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Deeper Life Members Now Free To Use TV, Social Media, Others To Counter Wicked People Using Them – Pastor Kumuyi Makes U-turn On Church’s Stance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Take-It-Back Movement Calls For Probe Of Delta Police Commissioner For Aiding Child Trafficking, Terrorism
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad