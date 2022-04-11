BREAKING: IPOB Bans Open Grazing Of Cows In South-East Nigeria, Releases Enforcement Date

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that it will commence the enforcement of a ban on open grazing in the South-East region from April 27, 2022.



This was made known in a statement issued on Monday by the secessionist group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

He explained that from the said date, those who are into cow business in the South-East must have a ranch, and properly mark their cows.



IPOB also noted that ranches must be properly marked with an identifiable name or symbol to avoid sanctions.



According to the group, while the measures are not targeted against any tribe, they are geared towards stopping the killings in Igbo land by killer-herdsmen.



The statement reads, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to make the following clarifications concerning the ban on the movement of Fulani cows which will take effect from the April 27, 2022.





“From April 27, 2022, we shall commence the enforcement of the ban on open grazing which has since been pronounced by South-East Governors and passed into law by many states in Biafraland but the Nigerian security agencies have failed to enforce them. Thus, from the said date, no cows should be seen roaming the streets of Biafraland.



“From April 27, 2022, anybody interested in cow business anywhere in Biafraland, must have a ranch and properly mark the cows. Cows seen outside ranches with effect from this date shall be treated as contraband products. Owners of such cows should blame themselves.



“Owners of cows and ranches should properly mark them with their ranch name or symbol for easy identification.



“The above measures have become necessary to stop the senseless and wanton killings in our land by Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen. We want to stop the incessant invasion of our communities and raping of our mothers and sisters by Fulani herdsmen. Enough is enough!



“Our action is not targeted against any tribe. We are only taking this measure as a necessity for self-preservation.



“Igbo people alone in Biafraland spent more than N3 trillion every year on cows. We, therefore, want to stop using our money to finance the genocidal attacks on our people by Fulani herdsmen. Let them keep their cows so that we may have our lives.



“We want our people to breed native cows on our land and also put them in a ranch. We won't tolerate the wandering of cattle again in our land.”



The group, in October 2021, banned the rearing and consumption of cows in the South-East region.



The group, however, said the ban would take complete effect in six months’ time.



He added that only local breed would henceforth “be consumed and used for all ceremonies in Biafraland.”



According to him, “from that date, no more Fulani cows shall be allowed into Biafraland for any reason, not for burials, title taking, weddings, etc.”



He said the ban followed constant attacks on their people by suspected Fulani herdsmen, resulting in killing, raping of their women and other forms of assaults.



This came months after the 17 Southern governors led by Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State met in Lagos on July 5, 2021, and “set a timeline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states”.