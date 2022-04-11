BREAKING: Telecoms Company, MTN Nigeria Gets Approval To Go Into Banking, Run Payment Service Bank

The mobile operator announced on Monday that it has been given permission to operate the bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2022

Telecoms firm, MTN has received final approval from Nigerian regulators to run the Mobile Money (MoMo) Payment Service Bank (PSB) licence in Nigeria.
 
The mobile operator announced on Monday that it has been given permission to operate the bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and it will soon offer financial services in accordance with the licence requirements.

news.yahoo.com

“The date of commencement will be communicated to the CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria) in accordance with its requirements,” the telco heavyweight said of the bank to be known as MoMo Payment Service Bank Limited in a note to the Nigerian Exchange.
 
With the Payment Service Bank licence, MTN Nigeria will offer a wider range of mobile financial services beyond the traditional person-to-person mobile money transfers, such as lending and bill payments.
 
 
Premium Times quoted an official as saying, “We want to leverage the financial inclusion drive. We plan to give people who don’t have bank accounts or even ATM cards the opportunity to be able to do banking services.
 
“And we are leveraging on our size. When we have subscribers of over 70 million spread across Nigeria with our infrastructural spread, we are well-positioned to cover everywhere. That’s exactly what we want to achieve.”


MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa, who got approvals in principle last November to operate in the same space, will tap Nigeria’s unbanked adult population of 38 million people, who according to Abuja-based media research house and data analytics firm, had N26.2 trillion last year alone, a move that will pit both telcos against traditional banks in getting a slice of the market.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Pius Adesanmi Ghana And The Road To Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Business Bowing To IMF Pressure, Ghana Becomes Third African Country to Cut Fuel Subsidy This Summer
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Nigerians Outnumber South Africans For The First Time On Forbes 'Africa’s 50 Richest People' List
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Pilot Saves Pilgrims From Major Air Disaster
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive High-Flying Businessman, Emeka Offor, Broke
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Residents Of 1004 Estates Sack Management Committee Over Decaying Infrastructure
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Reveals Cause Of Death Of Singer Of Ekwueme Gospel Song, Osinachi, Husband’s Whereabouts
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News How My 20-year-old Daughter Was Arrested, Detained Since November 2021 By Secret Police, DSS For Wearing 'Biafra Outfit'—Nigerian Man
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Government Vows To Get Justice For Gospel Singer, Osinachi Who Died From Alleged Domestic Violence
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
CRIME N266million Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Fake Chief of Army Staff, Abiodun Who Claimed Buhari Appointed Him
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
News Gunshots, Violence In Oyo State As Peoples Democratic Party Leader Defects To NNPP
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Bans Open Grazing Of Cows In South-East Nigeria, Releases Enforcement Date
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Breaking: One Person Killed, 2 Injured As Police Open Fire On Shiites During Protest In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Governor’s Aide Sued For N510Million Over Alleged Sexual Assault Committed 18 Years Ago
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Christian Association, CAN Wing Petitions Inspector-General Of Police To Probe Death Of ‘Ekwueme’ Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education No Resumption Until Buhari Government Signs 2009 Renegotiated Agreement – Nigerian Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad