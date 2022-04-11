BREAKING: Vice President Osinbajo Officially Declares For President

The Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Monday officially declared to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC,” he said in a post on his official Twitter.

Osinbajo had hosted All Progressives Congress governors on Sunday in Abuja.

He had hosted the governors for the breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar) and declared his intention to them.