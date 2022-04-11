Buhari’s Appointee, Mojisola Kolade, Husband Charged For N1.4Billion Tax Fraud In US

A commissioner in the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Christina Mojisola Kolade and her husband, Ebenezer Kolade have been charged before a US District Court, District of Connecticut (New Haven) for tax fraud.



The case was assigned to Judge Janet Bond Arterton and the amount involved is $3,324,000 (about N1.4 billion using the official N415.65 to $1 exchange rate).



Under the federal law of the United States of America, tax evasion or tax fraud is the purposeful illegal attempt of a taxpayer to evade assessment or payment of a tax imposed by Federal law.



Conviction of tax evasion may result in fines and imprisonment.



According to court documents dated March 28, 2022, seen by SaharaReporters, the former Ekiti State Health Commissioner and her husband owe the US government $3.3 million for allegedly filing fraudulent tax returns.

The duo run New Era Rehabilitation Center Inc., Bridgeport, CT 06601 in Connecticut.



Christina is also the Chief Medical Director of the privately-owned rehabilitation centre.



She was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022 as a full-time Commissioner (Compensation) in the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission.



She is the President and founder of Christina & Ebenezer Kolade Foundation (MOKOLADE), in Oye-Ekiti, Nigeria and President of Irede Farms Limited in Ogun State.



According to her curriculum vitae, Mojisola Kolade earned a Diploma in Midwifery at Sacred Heart Hospital, School of Midwifery, Abeokuta, Nigeria from 1978-1981. She later had a diploma in Nursing from the University College Hospital School of Nursing, Ibadan, and proceeded to St John University College of Pharmacy, New York, USA, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.



Her CV also says she earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, New York, USA, among other things.



When contacted, Christina denied being charged with tax fraud.



“Tax fraud, I don’t know about any tax fraud,” she said.



When asked what she’s being charged for, she said, “If you want to talk to me, maybe you need to see me or talk to my lawyer in the US, just send me your name, number, picture and where you are calling from. Give me all your details. Send me your details."