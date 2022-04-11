Gunmen Enforcing Monday Sit-at-home Kill 2, Burn Vehicle In Enugu Motor Park

According to the driver of the vehicle that was burnt, the gunmen arrived at the motor park as he was still awaiting passengers to take to their destinations.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 11, 2022

Two persons were reportedly killed on Monday by gunmen said to be enforcing the controversial sit-at-home exercise in Enugu.
 
A Toyota Sienna SUV was also burnt by hoodlums at the crime scene identified as Chris Chemist Bus Stop at about 6:45 am.

File Photo

SaharaReporters learnt that the hoodlums stormed the park and shot a passenger inside the Sienna SUV and another at the bus stop.


"They (hoodlums) set ablaze a Sienna bus and tried to burn another vehicle but the driver of the vehicle quickly sped off,” a source said.


According to a security source, the driver used to load passengers very early every Monday to beat the sit-at-home. "Unfortunately, he was standing a distance away from his vehicle when the gunmen arrived in a minibus.
 
"He told us that when he saw some men with guns he felt they were armed robbers and immediately moved away from the vicinity as quickly as he could.
 
"By the time he looked back to see what was happening, his Sienna was up in flames. They killed two persons including a passenger inside the Sienna bus."
 
The state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe ASP, who was contacted through a text message as he had requested, had not replied to the message at the time of filing this report

Saharareporters, New York

