Panic As Explosion Hits Gas Pipeline In Delta State

Details as to why the gas pipeline exploded are still sketchy at the time of this report, Daily Post reports.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 11, 2022

Residents of Mosogar Community in Delta State have begun to flee their homes following a gas pipeline explosion along the Warri/Benin Expressway in Ethiope-West Local Government Area.
The incident was confirmed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.
According to him, the gas pipeline explosion occurred as a result of leakage.
“They said it is not vandalisation. They said it’s pipeline leakage that caused it.”

