PDP Presidential Aspirants Meet In Bayelsa, Seek Consensus Candidate For 2023

After the meeting, Saraki told journalists that as an opposition party, the PDP could not wrest power from the APC if it was not united.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 11, 2022

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuw

According to him, the interests of Nigeria superceded their individual ambitions and that was why they embarked on the mission to consult the Bayelsa governor and other critical stakeholders on how to reach a consensus candidate in the next year’s presidential election.


Describing the PDP as the only hope to rebuild and reposition the country, the former Senate President noted that Nigeria was in a bad shape and needed to be salvaged from the bad governance of the APC.
He said despite the propaganda by the ruling party, Nigerians were going through difficult times under the APC and that the only solution is for the PDP to retake power at the centre.
Saraki said, “We are here to intimate the governor on our efforts to have a consensus candidate.  As you all know, three of us have indicated interest to run on the platform of the PDP. We have been going around talking to the leaders of our party.

"The governor of Bayelsa is not only a leader but a key stakeholder who has a role to play in the 2023 election. The country, despite the propaganda of the APC, is in a very bad shape. It is only the PDP that can rebuild it and give it the direction that it needs. To do that, we talk about the country not being united. You cannot lead the country when you are not united.
"We all have individual ambitions but what we have come to accept and believe in is that the interest of Nigeria is far bigger than individual interests. That is why in the last three weeks we have been moving round the country, letting our leaders know that a consensus approach should be used to pick any of us.
"Our appeal to Nigerians is that we feel your pains, the hardship and insecurity. That is why our ambition is to return this country to PDP and make your lives better.
"We have come to seek your support as we approach 2023. We have spoken very well and feel encouraged by the governor’s words.  Let us start now in building those blocks that will ensure that PDP makes Nigeria a better place."
In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, urged the PDP to forge a united front if the party wanted to win the forthcoming election.

