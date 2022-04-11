Power-drunk Nigerian Air Force Personnel Damage Accountant’s Car For Driving In Front Of Convoy

A young accountant based in Lagos, Ekechi Nnadozie, has cried out for justice after some personnel of the Nigerian Air Force from PWD, Ikeja, damaged his sports utility vehicle in the Obanikoro area of the city last Thursday morning.

Nnadozie was driving to work along Ikorodu Road within the metropolis that fateful morning when he came across the military personnel in a convoy of buses.



Seeing how recklessly the convoy moved on the expressway, the young man decided to branch off into the service lane in order not to have his car – a Ford Edge 2013 model – hit by one of the buses conveying the air force personnel.

But as he drove into the service lane, the military officers stopped Nnadozie’s car and unleashed their fury on him.

Apart from destroying the sunroof of the vehicle, they also broke one of the headlamps before driving away from the scene.

The incident did not only rattle the young accountant, who still wonders what his offence was, but it also left him in a state of confusion.

Efforts to get air force authorities to punish the errant officers, who damaged his SUV, have been futile.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday over the incident, the accountant revealed that he has received a N420,000 invoice from an auto mechanic to fix the damage done by the military officers.

According to him, he should not suffer such a financial burden over damage caused by overzealous and power-drunk law enforcement officers.

He said, “I was driving to work and trying to join the service lane along Obanikoro when errant air force officers driving recklessly broke my sunroof.

“I had joined the service lane when I saw their convoy in front of me and they were trying to bully me out of the road.

“I tried to park my car and allow them to pass but they stopped me and broke the roof and shattered the glass. They also damaged one of the headlamps of the car.

“This is an injustice of the highest order. I did not commit any offence to deserve this type of unwarranted attack by those air force officers.

“They destroyed my car and put me in unnecessary difficulty. They are from the air force school at PWD in Ikeja, it was written on their vehicle. All I want is justice to be served on this matter.”

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report as his telephone line was unreachable.

































