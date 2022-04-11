Respect Tinubu, Withdraw From Presidential Race —APC Chieftain Tells Osinbajo, Others

Tinubu has already declared his ambition to contest in the 2023 general election to be Nigeria’s president.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 11, 2022

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has asked some presidential candidates in the party to “show respect and withdraw from the 2023 presidential race”.
 
Igbokwe, a former spokesperson for the APC in Lagos, in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, advised politicians who are also members of the party who had been helped by the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, to withdraw from the race.

There are speculations that he may be speaking indirectly to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who declared to run for president on Monday morning.
 
It is believed in some quarters that Tinubu is the political benefactor of Osinbajo.
 
Tinubu has already declared his ambition to contest in the 2023 general election to be Nigeria’s president.
 
Igbokwe wrote last night, “Let me drop it here for history and posterity: If you are one of the people Asiwaju (Tinubu) raised up and you are eyeing the presidency of the federal republic of Nigeria, show respect and withdraw from the race.”
 
At the time Igbokwe made the post on Facebook on Sunday, Osinbajo was hosting All Progressives Congress governors in Abuja.
 
He had hosted the governors for the breaking of the Ramadan fast (Iftar) and declared his intention to them.
 
Apart from Tinubu, Osinbajo will be contesting the APC presidential primary against the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.
 
Other people in government believed to be eyeing the position but have yet to declare their intentions include: Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I Don't Have A ‘Son’ Old Enough To Declare For President, Tinubu Speaks On Osinbajo’s Declaration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pakistan Parliament Elects Sharif As Prime Minister After Khan’s Exit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu Meets With APC Governors Few Hours After Osinbajo's Declaration, Similar Meeting With Governors
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Vice President Osinbajo Officially Declares For President
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Promising To Build On Buhari Regime’s ‘Successes’ Of Terrorism, Economic Disaster, Others, An Insult To Nigerians— Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Reveals Cause Of Death Of Singer Of Ekwueme Gospel Song, Osinachi, Husband’s Whereabouts
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News How My 20-year-old Daughter Was Arrested, Detained Since November 2021 By Secret Police, DSS For Wearing 'Biafra Outfit'—Nigerian Man
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Government Vows To Get Justice For Gospel Singer, Osinachi Who Died From Alleged Domestic Violence
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
CRIME N266million Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Fake Chief of Army Staff, Abiodun Who Claimed Buhari Appointed Him
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
News Gunshots, Violence In Oyo State As Peoples Democratic Party Leader Defects To NNPP
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Bans Open Grazing Of Cows In South-East Nigeria, Releases Enforcement Date
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Breaking: One Person Killed, 2 Injured As Police Open Fire On Shiites During Protest In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Governor’s Aide Sued For N510Million Over Alleged Sexual Assault Committed 18 Years Ago
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Christian Association, CAN Wing Petitions Inspector-General Of Police To Probe Death Of ‘Ekwueme’ Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education No Resumption Until Buhari Government Signs 2009 Renegotiated Agreement – Nigerian Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad