2023: Osinbajo No Longer Member Of Lagos APC, Relocated To Ogun State – Aide

Osinbajo was a chieftain of the Lagos APC with his polling unit at Code 33, Unit 2 Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

Laolu Akande, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo Chief Media Aide has disclosed that his principal is no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos state.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday dismissed the declaration of his hitherto political godson, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to contest for the 2023 presidential election, stressing that he did not have any son old enough to make such declaration.

Earlier on Monday, Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice-President since May 2015, said that he would want to succeed his principal, Muhammadu Buhari and complete all that the APC government started seven years ago.

Osinbajo and Tinubu have a history as political associates.

Tinubu, as Lagos governor, had in 1999 appointed Osinbajo as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, a position the law professor held till 2007.

However, Laolu Akande on Tuesday told journalists that the Vice-President had moved his membership to Ogun State when he revalidated his APC Membership status in Ward One, Ikenne, Ogun State on February 9, 2021.

SaharaReporters, New York

