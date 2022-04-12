2023 Presidency: National Youths Council Demands Transport Minister, Amaechi’s Resignation In 48 Hours

The group gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the minister to resign or the President, Muhammadu Buhari, should sack him.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of “publicly dancing” on the graves of the Abuja-Kaduna train victims by declaring his intention to run for the office of the President in 2023.

The group which made this known in a communiqué issued by its President, Solomon Adodo, after an emergency meeting held on Monday in Abuja, gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the minister to resign or the President, Muhammadu Buhari, should sack him.

According to NYCN, it had nothing against Amaechi’s aspiration to become President of Nigeria but frowned on the minister’s actions in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital where he made his declaration.

“Sadly, however, the event of Saturday April 9, 2022, in Port Harcourt points unequivocally in that direction as far as his true character is concerned. Since the only important thing in this country to him is his aspiration for the Presidency, he should, therefore, vacate the Ministry of Transportation before worse disasters hit us.

“Amaechi should resign within the next 48 hours or President Muhammadu Buhari should sack him as a mark of respect for the dead, who he deliberately or unwittingly desecrated.

"Running around the Port Harcourt Stadium alone was tantamount to dancing on the graves of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, and celebrating the pains of the abducted and the wounded," the group added.

