2023 Presidency: Osinbajo To Meet Ruling Party, APC Senators Tuesday

This was contained in a letter of invitation read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday evening host Senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar (breaking of fast).

Yemi Osinbajo

The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.

The meeting is expected to take place at Aguda House by 6.30pm.

Osinbajo on Sunday evening hosted APC Governors for Iftar where he informed them of his ambition to contest for the office of President in 2023.

The VP is also expected to formally inform the APC Senators of his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Iftar.

On Wednesday, Osinbajo will do same for the House of Representatives in his bid to gather momentum for the 2023 contest. 

