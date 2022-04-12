2023: Previous Lengthy Political Appointments Not Qualification To Become President – Dele Momodu Warns

Presidential aspirant and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has asked Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

Momodu stated this at the Peoples Democratic Party national secretariat, Abuja, shortly after submitting his N40million expression of interest and nomination forms to mark his entry into the presidential race.

According to him, previous lengthy political appointments are not a necessary qualification to become Nigerian president.

Momodu said, “Nigeria is at crossroads and things can no longer continue as business as usual. No God-fearing citizen can excuse and readily dismiss the gross incompetence and ineptitude of a ruling government that was exceptionally high on promises but abysmally low on deliverables and performances.

“Nigeria deserves massive apologies from the APC apparatchiks who should be ashamed of the magnitude of damage they have wreaked on our long-suffering nation. No amount of fanciful diction, deceptive sophistry, pedantic casuistry or mendacious demagoguery can rescue them from the judgment of God for plunging our country and its people into unprecedented misery and penury.

“I'm working hard and praying that our esteemed Party, PDP, and its members, most especially our super delegates, would resist all temptations from highest bidders and put country above pecuniary expectations, and deem it fit to give me the ticket to represent our party at the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. We must demonstrate to Nigerians, and the world at large, that we are ready to offer our people a fresh beginning in a new world order propelled by education and knowledge.

“In this regard, I urge our party's political gladiators and juggernauts to stop flexing their muscles against one another and think not just about redeeming the lost glory of our illustrious party, and country, but also give thought to providing succour and comfort to the teeming masses of Nigeria.

“Becoming President of Nigeria should not be about the promotion and elevation of self as a result of previous lengthy political appointments. Getting to be Nigeria's president should be a matter of offering oneself humbly and honorably in order to serve our Fatherland to the best of our abilities.

“What Nigeria needs is a fresh leader, someone shorn of all the baggage, misadventure, mishaps and failures of the past. A charismatic leader and bridge builder, with global experience and exposure, capable of assembling and commanding a combined and novel team of technocrats and politicians whose sole desire is change their country for better, rather than for self-aggrandisement and pillaging. This is the kind of President that is required to lead our country out of the drudgery and doldrums. I believe that I am that person and Leader.

“Our people truly have hope for a better future. They know that this will not come from a rehash or regurgitation of the same old wine in new bottles. They want real change. I have been a change agent most of my adult life. I believe that in the same vein, our reinvigorated Party should entrust in me the role of the change catalyst in Nigeria. I am new and untainted and primed for this task.”