Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: Terrorists Refuse To Free 41 Women, 22 Men, Five Children

The gunmen had bombed the rail track, forcing the train to derail after which they opened fire on passengers.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

At least 68 persons are with the terrorist group that abducted travellers from the scene of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train bombing.

The gunmen had bombed the rail track, forcing the train to derail after which they opened fire on passengers.

Before the arrival of security operatives, some of the passengers were killed while others were abducted.

In its update a week after the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had said it could not account for 146 passengers.

But the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr Alwan Hassan, who was released by the group last Wednesday provided the figures of the captives while recounting his ordeal.

Hassan provided details of the abductees and his own ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers in separate briefings to family members, the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and relatives of other abductees.

But a family member of one of the abducted persons said the BOA managing director told them that the victims were made to trek for five days, resting intermittently in transit camps, before they arrived at the main camp of the attackers around Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State.

He was said to have identified many of the captives by name from the pictures presented by their families, saying however some of the abductees suffered gunshot wounds.

Hassan assured the visiting family members that all the captives were doing fine as all the wounded were treated by medics brought by the attackers.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: Terrorists Demand Release Of Arrested Commanders In Exchange For Abductees
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Over 100 Plateau State Residents Killed By Terrorists Under Buhari Regime Given Mass Burial
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Government Won’t Stop Negotiating With Bandits, Zamfara Governor Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Minister’s Brother In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Tears As Residents Bury 43 Farmers Killed By Boko Haram In Borno
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling Party, APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Resigns From Senate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Who Tortured Man To Death, Forced Him To Eat Own Vomit In Osun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Osinbajo No Longer Member Of Lagos APC, Relocated To Ogun State – Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Lagos Resident Brutalises 10-year-old Girl With Hot Knife, Pepper, Flees Home
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Islamic Movement Members Protest In Abuja Over Refusal By Nigerian Government To Release El-Zakzaky, Wife’s Passports
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Panic As Gunmen Hijack Two Passenger Buses In Rivers State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Mubarak Bala’s Jail: Human Rights Lawyer, Obono Petitions National Assembly, Wants Blasphemy Law Amended
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Previous Lengthy Political Appointments Not Qualification To Become President – Dele Momodu Warns
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing: Terrorists Demand Release Of Arrested Commanders In Exchange For Abductees
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad