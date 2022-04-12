Buhari Approves Three New Polytechnics Amid Strike By Lecturers

The approval was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three new polytechnics in different parts of the country.
Goong said the new institutions would be located in Kano, Abia and Delta states.
The statement reads in part, “In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has approved the establishment of three New Federal Polytechnics in the country.
“The polytechnics are to be sited in Umunnoechi in Abia State, Orogun in Delta State and Kabo in Kano State.”
According to the Director, the new institutions are to commence academic activities in October 2022.
SaharaReporters had on March 31 reported that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, said it would resume its strike action.
The union had suspended its industrial action which ran for 61 days in June 2021 after reaching an agreement with the government.
The union in March 2022 issued a one-month ultimatum to government for the strike action, in Yola at the end of its 102nd National Executive Council meeting.
ASUP’s national president, Anderson Uzeibe, while speaking with newsmen, noted that the decision became necessary after the government failed to implement important aspects of the memorandum of action signed with the union nine months ago.
Uzeibe had said, “The government is yet to release the sum of N15billion as the first tranche of the N800billion revitalisation fund nine months after the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.
"Other issues include non-payment of outstanding arrears of minimum wage, non-release of reviewed normative instrument for institutions, management and accreditation, breach of the provisions of the Federal Polytechnic Act as amended in 2019 and delay in the appointment of rectors.
"So long as the government and other proprietors in the polytechnic system continue to violate laws and signed agreements, the union would not hesitate to down tool, saying industrial action had become the most potent way for workers to pressurise the government.
“Following exhaustive deliberation, the union’s National Executive Council has resolved to give the government a further one month as an ultimatum to address the outstanding issues as listed or face a review of the suspended industrial action by our union.”

