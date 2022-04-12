Delta Police Vow To Take Action Against Take-It-Back Movement Activist, Aghogho, Debunk Child Trafficking, Banditry, Terrorism Allegations

The Delta State police command, Asaba, has vowed to bring to justice, a Warri-based activist and the state's 'Take-It-Back Movement' Coordinator, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, over what it called "numerous criminal cases against him with a view to escaping justice.".

The command however warned the activist against what it termed "dragging the good name of the command to the mud and making unguarded utterances that are capable of bringing the name of the commissioner of police into disrepute.".

Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho

The police command also debunked allegations of its involvement in child trafficking, banditry and terrorism act against children in the state, levelled against the state commissioner of police, Ari Mohammed Ali by the state's coordinator of 'Take-It-Back Movement', Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho.

A civic group, the Take-It-Back Movement, Delta state chapter, had in a letter addressed to the State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Asaba and copied to the Executive Secretary of the Commission and the Inspector-General of Police, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the state police commissioner, Ari Mohammed Ali, over his alleged involvement in child trafficking, banditry and terrorism acts allegedly committed against children in the state.

Reacting to the allegations in a statement signed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Bright Edafe, debunked the allegations, stressing that it is solely the responsibility of either the state or Nigerian government to cater for any “found child” and provide requisite facilities or ensure that the facilities are provided by approved adoption services as may be prescribed by the appropriate authority when, and if the need arises.

Edafe said, "Section 125 of the CHILD’S RIGHT ACT of Nigeria states, (i) Every state government shall, for the purpose of adoption, establish and maintain within the state and, in the case of the federal government, within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja a service designed to meet the needs of; (a) a child who has been or may be adopted; (b) parents and guardians of the child specified in paragraph (a) of this subsection; and (c) persons who have adopted or who may adopt a child, and for this purpose, every government shall provide requisite facilities or ensure that the facilities are provided by approved adoption services as may be prescribed by the appropriate authority.

"(ii) The facilities to be provided as part of the services maintained under subsection (1) of this section include (a) temporary board and lodging, where needed by a child and, in exceptional circumstances the mother of a child; (b) arrangements for assessing a child and prospective adopters and placing of the child for adoption; and (c) counselling for persons with problems relating to adoption. Section 174-178 of the Child Right Act deals extensively with the processes of adoption which extend to the custody of found children.

"Succinctly, it is noteworthy, as it is crystal clear, that the command has done no wrong by handing over any child found in the state to the state ministry under which purview such responsibility falls. If the self-acclaimed activist is not comfortable with the law as it is stated in the Child’s Right Act of Nigeria, he can and is advised to seek redress in the court of law. Undoubtedly, the effort of the said Aghogho is aimed at blackmailing the command into abandoning the numerous criminal cases against him with a view to escaping justice.

"However, the command will not fold its hands, watch a misinformed, ill-intended and disgruntled individual rubbish its good work, drag the command to the mud or make comments that are capable of bringing the name of the Commissioner of Police into disrepute. The command will therefore take every necessary step to ensure that he is brought to justice sooner than later.”