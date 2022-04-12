Gunmen Open Fire On Mosque In Taraba, Kill District Head

Some gunmen believed to be terrorists have attacked a mosque in Maisamari town in the Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing a district head.

The victim has been identified as Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari.

He has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

According to eyewitnesses, Maisamari was killed during Ishai prayers on Monday night.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on worshippers immediately after they stormed the mosque.

Residents were said to have confronted the gunmen and forced them to flee into a mountain close to the town.

A resident, Musa Sale, told Daily Trust that some courageous persons confronted the gunmen and forced them to flee.

He, however, said nobody was abducted during the attack.

The latest incident brings to three the mosques that have been attacked in the state in recent weeks.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident but did not give details.