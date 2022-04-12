Gunmen Open Fire On Mosque In Taraba, Kill District Head

The victim has been identified as Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 12, 2022

Some gunmen believed to be terrorists have attacked a mosque in Maisamari town in the Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing a district head.

The victim has been identified as Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari.

He has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

According to eyewitnesses, Maisamari was killed during Ishai prayers on Monday night.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on worshippers immediately after they stormed the mosque.

Residents were said to have confronted the gunmen and forced them to flee into a mountain close to the town.

A resident, Musa Sale, told Daily Trust that some courageous persons confronted the gunmen and forced them to flee.

He, however, said nobody was abducted during the attack.

 

The latest incident brings to three the mosques that have been attacked in the state in recent weeks.

 

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident but did not give details.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 2023: Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC Laments Insecurity, Says It Can’t Deploy Services In Some States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Repentant Bandit Attacks Former Colleagues, Rescues 38 Abducted Victims In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Kills 75 Boko Haram Terrorists, Loses Three Soldiers In Borno –Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Kaduna Polytechnic, Kidnap Lecturer, Two Children
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Abducted Nasarawa APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Policeman In Ekiti, Abduct Chinese Expatriate
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Panic As Gunmen Hijack Two Passenger Buses In Rivers State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CyberCrime US Secret Service, FBI, Europol Bust One Of World’s Biggest Hacking Sites, Arrest 21-year-old Founder
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion First Draft Of Leke Adeboye’s Ascension Speech As Baby GO Of RCCG, By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America How Saudi Gave Trump's Son-in-law, Jared Kushner $2billion Investment Fund After Alleged Killing Of Journalist, Khashoggi, By Crown Prince
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Northern Elders Ask Buhari To Resign Over Insecurity, Say Nigerians Can’t Continue To Be Killed, Raped By Terrorists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Pulls Out Of Presidential Race
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Sue Nigerian Government For RefusingTo Allow Him Wear Igbo Attire, Isi-Agu, To Court For Trial
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Pastors Begged ‘Ekwueme’ Singer, Osinachi To Return Home After She Left Abusive Marriage – Mother Of Late Gospel Artiste
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom Money To Free Kidnap Victims, Kills Terrorists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad