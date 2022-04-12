How Dad Pushed Mum Out Of Car, Forced Her To Take Bike Home — Son Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi

The first son of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, said their father taught them that it was good to beat and maltreat women.

The deceased's friend, Ene Ogbe Nevic, during a visit to the children at their house, said the alleged killer of Osinachi who also doubled as her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, had badly polluted the minds of the children.

She said while conversing with the children, they explained that their father always treated their mother badly and even took possession of the cars that people gave to her.

The boys further said his father pushed his mother out of one of the cars and forced her to walk back home after a Wednesday church service even though the cars belonged to her.

Ogbe said she immediately corrected the children so as to disabuse their minds from what their father taught them.

She wrote on Facebook: “By God’s grace, I was in our beloved late sister’s house this evening again and am glad that the police actually arrested him. But what baffles me is the way and manner he has polluted the children’s minds. I had a chat with the firstborn, and I almost started crying again.

“This boy told me the ordeal his mom had been going through with his dad, how he beat her up in any little argument, he said aunty; my dad pushed my mom out of the car at night after Wednesday service, and bad boys snatched my mom’s bag that night, how mom got home that night I can’t tell because dad left her, people gave my mom these two cars (pointed at them for me to see) but dad at times would say my mom should take bike while we went in the car.

“Even when we were coming back from church, my mom would stand under the sun and we would drive and pass her and we would wave at her, my dad told us that beating women was good.”

Ogbe said she had to cut in the conversation, and “I told him it is very wrong to beat a woman and that God is against it, and I talked sense into the boy. He said they are happy that their dad was arrested because he shouted and beat them up.

“The second-born sang for us too; he has a golden voice like the mom. The first said my mom always keeps quiet for my daddy and she always forgives, and now she has died and I told him not to worry as his mom is in heaven. May the soul of our beloved sister rest in peace and may God take care of the four kids she left behind Amen.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night.

Some reports had said the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.

Osinachi’s sister, who is the first daughter of the family and was identified as Ms Favor Made, confirmed the reports on Sunday, saying that Osinachi died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest.

She said the late suffered from a blood clot after the kicking she received from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.