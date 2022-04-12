How Dad Pushed Mum Out Of Car, Forced Her To Take Bike Home — Son Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi

The boys further said his father pushed his mother out of one of the cars and forced her to walk back home after a Wednesday church service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

The first son of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, said their father taught them that it was good to beat and maltreat women.

The deceased's friend, Ene Ogbe Nevic, during a visit to the children at their house, said the alleged killer of Osinachi who also doubled as her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, had badly polluted the minds of the children.

She said while conversing with the children, they explained that their father always treated their mother badly and even took possession of the cars that people gave to her.

The boys further said his father pushed his mother out of one of the cars and forced her to walk back home after a Wednesday church service even though the cars belonged to her.

Ogbe said she immediately corrected the children so as to disabuse their minds from what their father taught them.

She wrote on Facebook: “By God’s grace, I was in our beloved late sister’s house this evening again and am glad that the police actually arrested him. But what baffles me is the way and manner he has polluted the children’s minds. I had a chat with the firstborn, and I almost started crying again.

“This boy told me the ordeal his mom had been going through with his dad, how he beat her up in any little argument, he said aunty; my dad pushed my mom out of the car at night after Wednesday service, and bad boys snatched my mom’s bag that night, how mom got home that night I can’t tell because dad left her, people gave my mom these two cars (pointed at them for me to see) but dad at times would say my mom should take bike while we went in the car.

“Even when we were coming back from church, my mom would stand under the sun and we would drive and pass her and we would wave at her, my dad told us that beating women was good.”

Ogbe said she had to cut in the conversation, and “I told him it is very wrong to beat a woman and that God is against it, and I talked sense into the boy. He said they are happy that their dad was arrested because he shouted and beat them up.

“The second-born sang for us too; he has a golden voice like the mom. The first said my mom always keeps quiet for my daddy and she always forgives, and now she has died and I told him not to worry as his mom is in heaven. May the soul of our beloved sister rest in peace and may God take care of the four kids she left behind Amen.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night.

Some reports had said the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.

Osinachi’s sister, who is the first daughter of the family and was identified as Ms Favor Made, confirmed the reports on Sunday, saying that Osinachi died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest.

She said the late suffered from a blood clot after the kicking she received from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Government Declares Friday, Monday As Easter Holidays, Seeks Prayers To End Insecurity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Oyo PDP Thug, Auxiliary Led Hoodlums To Attack My House – NNPP Chieftain, Olopoeniyan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom Money To Free Kidnap Victims, Kills Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Government Declares Friday, Monday As Easter Holidays, Seeks Prayers To End Insecurity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Osinbajo May Have Shot Himself In The Foot With His Speech, By Claire Mom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Pastor Bakare’s Beer Parlour Gossip And Other Irrelevancies, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Approves Three New Polytechnics Amid Strike By Lecturers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Oyo PDP Thug, Auxiliary Led Hoodlums To Attack My House – NNPP Chieftain, Olopoeniyan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom Money To Free Kidnap Victims, Kills Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New York Lieutenant Governor, Benjamin, Arrested Over Alleged Campaign Finance Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Secession: Oduduwa, Biafra, Ambazonia Nations Plan One Million-Man March At EU Headquarters In Belgium
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
CRIME Lagos Resident Brutalises 10-year-old Girl With Hot Knife, Pepper, Flees Home
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad