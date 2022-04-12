How Oyo PDP Thug, Auxiliary Led Hoodlums To Attack My House – NNPP Chieftain, Olopoeniyan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was attacked shortly after his defection to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday, Alhaji Abulrasheed Adebisi, popularly called Olopoeyan, on Tuesday explained that political thugs suspected to be members of Park Manager System (PMS) in the state to attack his house with dangerous weapons.

He said, “It is only an imbecile that will not know that the attack was sponsored by my political rivals for reasons best known to them.”

Olopoeniyan who spoke with SaharaReporters in a telephone interview said men of the Nigeria Police Force in Agodi police command, testing ground could give details of how the entrance of his street was blocked before the hoodlums attacked his house.

The political leader who queried why the attack on his house came shortly after he defected to the NNPP in the state said his petition to the Inspector-General of Police was vindicated with attack on his house.

"Or why is it that the attack came shortly after my formal entry into a new political party? I actually don't know why they are after me, I've left their party; they should leave me alone and let me enjoy my new political abode.

"To the best of my understanding, they felt I am no longer relevant and that was the reason they gave the kind of treatment they gave me. I've since moved on politically by pitching my tent with a political party I strongly believe suits my political calling.

"For them to come after me at this point, shows they are jittery of my exit from their political party. They should do their thing; let me do mine. The 2023 general elections is around the corner and our political strength will be put to test."

Speaking on the attackers, Olopoeyan alleged that they were miscreants attached to the Park Management (PMS).

“On the attack on my house, imagine those boys shooting sporadically on the main road till they got to my house without any check. Amotekun has also become tools for thugs as some of them parade themselves as Amotekun operatives.

"I am using this opportunity to call on the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security agencies in the country to beam searchlight on Oyo State so that the state would not be turned into a totally lawless state because those who are saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property are no longer alive to their constitutional duties.”