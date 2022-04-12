How Oyo PDP Thug, Auxiliary Led Hoodlums To Attack My House – NNPP Chieftain, Olopoeniyan

He said, “It is only an imbecile that will not know that the attack was sponsored by my political rivals for reasons best known to them.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was attacked shortly after his defection to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday, Alhaji Abulrasheed Adebisi, popularly called Olopoeyan, on Tuesday explained that political thugs suspected to be members of Park Manager System (PMS) in the state to attack his house with dangerous weapons.

He said, “It is only an imbecile that will not know that the attack was sponsored by my political rivals for reasons best known to them.” 

Olopoeniyan who spoke with SaharaReporters in a telephone interview said men of the Nigeria Police Force in Agodi police command, testing ground could give details of how the entrance of his street was blocked before the hoodlums attacked his house.
The political leader who queried why the attack on his house came shortly after he defected to the NNPP in the state said his petition to the Inspector-General of Police was vindicated with attack on his house. 
"Or why is it that the attack came shortly after my formal entry into a new political party? I actually don't know why they are after me, I've left their party; they should leave me alone and let me enjoy my new political abode. 
"To the best of my understanding, they felt I am no longer relevant and that was the reason they gave the kind of treatment they gave me. I've since moved on politically by pitching my tent with a political party I strongly believe suits my political calling. 
"For them to come after me at this point, shows they are jittery of my exit from their political party. They should do their thing; let me do mine. The 2023 general elections is around the corner and our political strength will be put to test."
Speaking on the attackers, Olopoeyan alleged that they were miscreants attached to the Park Management (PMS).
“On the attack on my house, imagine those boys shooting sporadically on the main road till they got to my house without any check. Amotekun has also become tools for thugs as some of them parade themselves as Amotekun operatives. 
"I am using this opportunity to call on the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security agencies in the country to beam searchlight on Oyo State so that the state would not be turned into a totally lawless state because those who are saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property are no longer alive to their constitutional duties.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy From N443Billion To N4Trillion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Defend Yourselves, We’re Freeborn Nigerians, Not Fulani Slaves, Governor Ortom Charges Benue Residents After Killing Of 23 By Suspected Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Orders Appointees, Public Officers Nursing Political Ambition To Resign
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Pulls Out Of Presidential Race
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Repentant Bandit Attacks Former Colleagues, Rescues 38 Abducted Victims In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Pulls Out Of Presidential Race
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Passes Hunters Council Bill To Prevent Illegal Activities In Forests, Peace Corps Bill, Other
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Recruitment: Nigeria Police Announce Dates For Computer-based Test
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Open Fire On Mosque In Taraba, Kill District Head
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 2023: Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC Laments Insecurity, Says It Can’t Deploy Services In Some States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Delta Police Vow To Take Action Against Take-It-Back Movement Activist, Aghogho, Debunk Child Trafficking, Banditry, Terrorism Allegations
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC Under Threat, Filled With Politicians, Political Party Members – YIAGA Africa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Sue Nigerian Government For RefusingTo Allow Him Wear Igbo Attire, Isi-Agu, To Court For Trial
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad