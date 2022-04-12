Lagos Resident Brutalises 10-year-old Girl With Hot Knife, Pepper, Flees Home

The matter was also reported to a non-governmental organisation, Advocate for Children and Vulnerable People's Network (ACVPN).

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

A 10-year-old girl, Victory Oghenovo, is currently bedridden in a hospital in Lagos State after her guardian, Evidence Eseoghene, dehumanised her for taking N100 to buy snacks.

SaharaReporters learnt that Oghenovo worked as a POS operator at Adeba, Lakowe axis of Lekki for Eseoghene, and she took the money from the POS transactions of the day last Thursday to feed herself.

On getting to the house, the woman initially put pepper in the girl’s eyes after which she placed a hot knife on fire and tortured the little girl with it.

A witness said she got to know about the incident when the girl fainted on Friday at the POS stand and narrated her ordeal the previous night.

The matter was also reported to a non-governmental organisation, Advocate for Children and Vulnerable People's Network (ACVPN).

A witness said, “The girl collapsed on Friday at her shop where she did POS for her aunty. People gathered there and asked her what the problem was; she said her back was paining her, we opened the back and saw burns, we asked her what happened to her, she said she used N100 to buy puff puff and Zobo when she was hungry on Thursday.

“When she got to the house, the aunt put pepper in her eye, placed a knife on fire and burnt her with it. I immediately took her to the Elemoro police station, I discovered she had other scars; I said what happened, she said some months ago, her aunt called one Alhaja who gave her those scars.

“That same day, the police arrested the Alhaja, but the aunty already fled.”

It was alleged that policemen at the Elemoro station were already compromising the case as the Alhaja was released because the police considered it an old case and because the woman claimed she was pregnant.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Officer Who Killed Truck Driver Surrenders Self For Prosecution
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Commercial Motorcycle Rider Stabs Task Force Official In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap RCCG Pastor In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME UPDATE: 76 Killed, 90 Injured In Mogadishu Bomb Attack
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Man Takes Own Life After Killing Mother-in-law In Delta State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Two Ondo Residents, One Escape
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Government Declares Friday, Monday As Easter Holidays, Seeks Prayers To End Insecurity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Osinbajo May Have Shot Himself In The Foot With His Speech, By Claire Mom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Pastor Bakare’s Beer Parlour Gossip And Other Irrelevancies, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Approves Three New Polytechnics Amid Strike By Lecturers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Oyo PDP Thug, Auxiliary Led Hoodlums To Attack My House – NNPP Chieftain, Olopoeniyan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom Money To Free Kidnap Victims, Kills Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New York Lieutenant Governor, Benjamin, Arrested Over Alleged Campaign Finance Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Secession: Oduduwa, Biafra, Ambazonia Nations Plan One Million-Man March At EU Headquarters In Belgium
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
News How Dad Pushed Mum Out Of Car, Forced Her To Take Bike Home — Son Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad