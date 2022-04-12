Nigerian Government Declares Friday, Monday As Easter Holidays, Seeks Prayers To End Insecurity

The Nigerian government has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18 as public holidays in commemoration of the Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the holiday, in a statement signed by Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

Rauf Aregbesola

Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by his ministry on earth.

“Aregbesola, therefore, called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country,” the statement read.

The minister assured that the federal government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are timely brought to an end.

“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.