Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom Money To Free Kidnap Victims, Kills Terrorists

Troops of 271 Nigeria Air Force Detachment in Birnin Gwari, and troops of the Nigerian Army FOB in Gwaska, during a coordinated operation, have intercepted a ‘huge’ amount of ransom meant to secure the freedom of some captives in the custody of bandits in Kaduna State.

The couriers of the ransom payment, according to a report by PR Nigeria, were suspected to be security personnel.

Meanwhile, about dozens of the kidnapped victims were rescued including some women and children.

The operations, simultaneously undertaken by ground troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as special forces of the Nigerian Air Forces (NAF), resulted in the elimination of some bandit-terrorists.

An intelligence operative told the newspaper: “The sum of N60,000,000 in cash, petroleum products and sophisticated weapons, were recovered during the operations.

“Other items recovered by the troops from the suspects include vehicles, AK-47 rifles, magazines, various kinds of ammunition and mobile phones.

“Meanwhile, we will refer the case of the arrested couriers who mostly have identifications with security agencies to the Department of State Service (DSS) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for further investigation.”