Nigerian Military Intercepts N60 Million Ransom Money To Free Kidnap Victims, Kills Terrorists

The couriers of the ransom payment, according to a report by PR Nigeria, were suspected to be security personnel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

Troops of 271 Nigeria Air Force Detachment in Birnin Gwari, and troops of the Nigerian Army FOB in Gwaska, during a coordinated operation, have intercepted a ‘huge’ amount of ransom meant to secure the freedom of some captives in the custody of bandits in Kaduna State.

 

The couriers of the ransom payment, according to a report by PR Nigeria, were suspected to be security personnel.

Meanwhile, about dozens of the kidnapped victims were rescued including some women and children. 

 

The operations, simultaneously undertaken by ground troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as special forces of the Nigerian Air Forces (NAF), resulted in the elimination of some bandit-terrorists.

 

An intelligence operative told the newspaper: “The sum of N60,000,000 in cash, petroleum products and sophisticated weapons, were recovered during the operations.

 

“Other items recovered by the troops from the suspects include vehicles, AK-47 rifles, magazines, various kinds of ammunition and mobile phones.

 

“Meanwhile, we will refer the case of the arrested couriers who mostly have identifications with security agencies to the Department of State Service (DSS) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for further investigation.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military DEVELOPING: Security Beefed Up At Presidential Election Tribunal Ahead Of Sitting Today
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Newly Discovered Abacha Loot Worth £211m Seized By British Court
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Soldiers, Military Base In Damasak, Borno State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Should Use Other Options Rather Use Force To Tackle Boko Haram – Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military I Was Quoted Out Of Context, Claims Nigerian Army Chief Buratai Over Troops' Lack Of Commitment Statement
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian World War II Veteran Yet To Receive Pension Since 1957
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Universities’ Strike: Nigerian Government Meets Lecturers’ Union, ASUU After 52 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Pulls Out Of Presidential Race
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Passes Hunters Council Bill To Prevent Illegal Activities In Forests, Peace Corps Bill, Other
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Recruitment: Nigeria Police Announce Dates For Computer-based Test
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Open Fire On Mosque In Taraba, Kill District Head
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 2023: Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC Laments Insecurity, Says It Can’t Deploy Services In Some States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Delta Police Vow To Take Action Against Take-It-Back Movement Activist, Aghogho, Debunk Child Trafficking, Banditry, Terrorism Allegations
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Electoral Commission, INEC Under Threat, Filled With Politicians, Political Party Members – YIAGA Africa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu Sue Nigerian Government For RefusingTo Allow Him Wear Igbo Attire, Isi-Agu, To Court For Trial
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
CyberCrime US Secret Service, FBI, Europol Bust One Of World’s Biggest Hacking Sites, Arrest 21-year-old Founder
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad