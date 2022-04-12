Nigerian Police To Charge Husband Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi To Court For Homicide

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 12, 2022

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has said it would charge Peter Nwachukwu, the husband to popular gospel singer, Osinachi to court for culpable homicide over the death of his wife.

On Monday, the arrest of Nwachukwu by operatives of the FCT Police Command was made public. He has however been transferred to the homicide department for further investigation.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said Nwachukwu would be charged to court as soon as the investigation into the matter was concluded.

Nwachukwu, who is currently being detained at the Lugbe Police Station in the FCT, was arrested after the younger brother of the deceased reported the matter at the police station.

A source said following the transfer of the case to the homicide department, the police had made a certain revelation that would aid their investigation.

It said the police already had a voice recording where the late singer narrated her ordeal while on admission at the hospital. In the said voice recording, she was said to have narrated how her husband must be held responsible if anything happened to her.

The source said the voice message was a clear indication that the late singer was not going to come out of her ordeal alive.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, also assured that Federal Government would ensure that justice was served in the matter of the gospel artist.

Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night after battling reported cancer.

Minutes later, it was learnt that the singer died in the hospital after suffering domestic violence from her husband.

Singer, Frank Edwards, also disclosed that an “unreasonable human” put an end to her life.

There are reports that Osinachi refused to leave the marriage despite domestic violence because of her commitment to the church.

