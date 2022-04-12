Over 100 Plateau State Residents Killed By Terrorists Under Buhari Regime Given Mass Burial

Victims of the Sunday morning attacks by terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, on four villages in Plateau State were on Monday given mass burial by their communities.

Residents said over 100 bodies had been recovered and buried but there has been no official figure from the police and the state government.

The bandits at about 11am invaded the villages of Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram where many people were killed and many others injured.

The bandits also set over 100 houses ablaze and destroyed the telecom mast to make it difficult for the people to call for help.

More corpses of those trying to flee their assailants were recovered from nearby bushes on Monday.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel, said more policemen had been drafted in the area but stopped short of giving casualty figures.

“I am yet to get detailed information about the number of those killed and houses burnt. I will update the press as soon as I get it,” he said. However, Alh Dayyabu Garga, the Chairman of Dangi Local Government Area under which the villages fall, confirmed to Daily Trust that over 100 people had been buried.

“My self and other people have visited the affected villages. We buried over 100 together with the people of the area. But security has been deployed to restore order. This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of atrocity in Kanam.”