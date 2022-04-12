Panic As Gunmen Hijack Two Passenger Buses In Rivers State

Gunmen have reportedly hijacked two commercial buses with passengers in Rivers State.

The buses heading to Kalabari riverine axis in Degema, Asaritoru and Akukutoru Local Government Councils from Port-Harcourt were allegedly hijacked by gunmen along Degema/Buguma/Abonnema Road on East/West road in Rivers State.

It was learnt that the buses that were hijacked on Monday evening were commercial buses with passengers.

The Rivers State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident but locals said the development has caused tension in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the passengers and the buses were unknown.