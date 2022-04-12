Pastors Begged ‘Ekwueme’ Singer, Osinachi To Return Home After She Left Abusive Marriage – Mother Of Late Gospel Artiste

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 12, 2022

The mother of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu has disclosed that her deceased daughter left "her marriage for over a year, and only returned after her husband came with pastors to beg her to return home".
 
Some media reports initially said she died of cancer but minutes later, it was learnt that the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.
Peter was alleged to have kicked Osinachi in the chest, leading to a blood clot that eventually killed her.
Singer, Frank Edwards, also disclosed that an “unreasonable human” put an end to her life.
 
There are reports that Osinachi refused to leave the marriage despite domestic violence because of her commitment to the church.
 
However, on Monday, the arrest of Nwachukwu by operatives of the FCT Police Command was made public. He has however been transferred to the homicide department for further investigation.
 
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it would charge Osinachi's husband to court for culpable homicide over the death of his wife.
 
Meanwhile, the deceased mother on Tuesday while speaking with BBC Igbo, said that Peter allegedly threatened that his late wife would only leave the marriage in death.
 
The mother affirmed that she could not see her grandchildren for eight years and was never allowed to come for "Omugwo" (traditional Igbo custom for postpartum care by the woman’s mother) when they were born.
 
The mother who said that Osinachi’s husband never allowed her family into their house until some pastors intervened, added that she told Osinachi several times to leave the marriage but she insisted on staying, insisting that the Bible frowns on divorce.
 
She denied claims by Peter about the singer’s health, adding that before her daughter died, she and her husband went for a medical checkup and were told by experts that nothing was wrong with her.

