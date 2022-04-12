Recruitment: Nigeria Police Announce Dates For Computer-based Test

by saharareporters, new york Apr 12, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that a computer-based test for candidates shortlisted in the 2021 recruitment exercise will hold on April 20 and 21.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Adejobi asked all candidates in the recruitment exercise for police constables, who applied and attended the physical screening exercise, to check their recruitment status and print the CBT examination slip.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force, in conjunction with the Police Service Commission, wishes to admonish all candidates in the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise for Police Constables, who applied and attended the physical screening exercise, to check their recruitment status and print their Computer Based Test (CBT) examination slip, if qualified for the next stage of the exercise.

“This slip would grant them access to the CBT Examinations scheduled to hold between 20th and 21st April 2022 at designated centres in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The CBT examinations printout will show specific examination dates, times, and designated locations for each candidate within the States/FCT. Detailed and specific guidelines for each State will be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Premised on this, successful candidates for the next stage can check their application status on https://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng accordingly.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation. The IGP equally assures that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability.

“He advises the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants. All complaints can be channelled through 08100004507 or [email protected] The IGP however warns that anyone found wanting in this regard will be arrested and prosecuted.”

