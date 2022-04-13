2023: Ondo Information Commissioner, Ojogo, Resigns After Governor Akeredolu’s Directive

Mr Donald Ojogo, Ondo State Commissioner for Information, on Tuesday resigned from office.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu earlier in the day gave political appointees in his cabinet who have the ambition to contest in the 2023 general elections to tender their resignation within 48 hours.



Ojogo’s resignation came a few hours after the directive.

A letter addressed to the state governor by Ojogo reads, “I write to inform you of my resignation from the Cabinet of Ondo State Government as Commissioner with effect from Thursday, 14 April 2022.

“As already observed in the public domain, I had, after due consultations, indicated interest to run for the position of House of Representatives to represent the good people of my Federal Constituency (Ilaje/Ese-Odo) on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr Governor Sir, working under you over those years has been excitingly wonderful just as the experience, knowledge and indeed, morals garnered along this path have combined to mould an enthralling peep into life as a whole. Your inspiring courage is legendary; but your compass on fairness, sincerity of purpose and honesty are uncommon attributes of a politician.

“These are enduring virtues available for whoever had a working encounter with you to deploy as beaconed in the journey of life. Above all, I am more than excited and pleased to be counted among your varied degrees of Multi-level team of subordinates, associates, and acquaintances who contributed their modest quota while you piloted the affairs of the sunshine state.

“We shall all live to witness posterity’s positive side that you led us to provide good governance aside from re-defining Ondo’s infrastructural gap. As I take my leave to soldier on, please accept as always, Mr Governor, not just the assurances of my highest regards. The journey of political bonding has just commenced.”

Akeredolu’s directive was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

The memo dated Monday 11, 2022 reads in parts: “As you are aware, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has signed the amended Electoral bill Into Law and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released guidelines on the conduct of the impending general elections thereby signalling the commencement of intense political activities both at the Federal and State levels:

“Consequently and in line with the provision of section 84 (12) of the electoral act, 2022, political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday, 14th April 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance, please.”

A good number of serving commissioners and aides of the governor had indicated an interest in elective positions ranging from occupying seats in the state House of Assembly to the Senate.











