2023: What We Told Osinbajo About His Presidential Ambition – Senate President, Lawan

Osinbajo formally joined the 2023 presidential race on Monday. On Tuesday, he hosted the legislators to Iftar dinner at his official residence

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 13, 2022

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the senate has wished Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo good luck in his quest to lead Nigeria.

Osinbajo formally joined the 2023 presidential race on Monday.

On Tuesday, he hosted the legislators to Iftar dinner at his official residence at Aguda House within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting held behind closed doors but the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who led the APC senators to the Villa told reporters what transpired.

“We had Iftar dinner with His Excellency, the Vice President and thereafter we had brief interaction on our Government and of course on the Vice President’s declaration to run for the presidency of our great country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

When pressed further, Lawan said: “naturally, the Vice President told us that he has expressed his interest and that he wanted to consult with the Senate APC caucus.

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time and we wish the Vice President good luck in this endeavour.

“But let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the center and majority of the States in our country, by the Grace of God will be APC.”

Saharareporters, New York

