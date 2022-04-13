Adamawa Lawmakers Create 22 New Districts

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has created 22 new districts.

This followed the passage of a bill for the creation of 22 new districts out of 97 requests submitted in November 2021.



SaharaReporters had on December 25, 2021, reported that the State House of Assembly was condemned by a group of concerned Christians for commencing a public hearing on the creation of new districts a day before Christmas.



The new districts created include Nassarawo-Abba and Karewa in the Yola North Local Government Area; Lamorde, Nasarawo and Yadafa in the Mubi South LGA; Mildu (Mildu Shalmi) in the Madagali LGA; Garum (Tapare), Serkum (Gurum-Nongvan) in the Ganye LGA; Gangzamanu, Mayo Duken and Kogin Baba in the Toungo LGA.



Others are Vomni, Kilbawo and Mbangan Tiren in the Jada LGA; Numan and Wayam in the Numan LGA; Kawon Dowaya, Mbula Penda (Kulasala) Dili, Bilachi and Sabon Pegi in the Demsa LGA and Zakawon (Boshikiri) in the Guyuk LGA.



The assembly during its sitting on Tuesday, adopted the committee's report entitled, "The report of the Ad-hoc committee on a bill for a law to create districts for Adamawa State of Nigeria and to repeal the Adamawa State creation of districts law 1992."

The group had described the legislative arm's action as being insensitive to the religious concerns of Christians in the state.

The group on December 24, 2021, staged a protest at the venue of the public hearing, demanding that the process should be put on hold until Christmas festivities were over.



Leading the protest, Prof Caleb Wunisari accused the lawmakers of an attempt to shortchange stakeholders through exclusion occasioned by the short notice.



Wunisari, who represented no fewer than 40 groups under the auspices of Gongola Peace Initiative, said, "We were only given one day notice for the event.



"We are here for the new districts’ creation but we must say the date is not feasible and the timing is wrong because it is convened on the eve of Christmas.



"If the conveners want to succeed, there must be proper timetable and they must consult widely.



"Arranging it on the eve of Christmas and on a short day like Friday is apparently an attempt to shortchange the people."



Reacting to the issues raised, the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abbas, had said, "The public hearing would continue after the Christmas holidays.



"If there are people who were unable to make presentations today, they can do so after the holidays on Wednesday or Thursday."

