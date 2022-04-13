Gunmen Shoot Man Dead Nine Days To His Wedding In Ebonyi

The deceased had already concluded arrangements for the wedding before the incident happened.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 13, 2022

A young man identified as Isaac Chukwu AKA Ochudo has been reportedly killed by unknown men just few days to his wedding in Ebonyi State.

Family and friends who took to social media to mourn him after his demise, noted that Ochudo was about to close from his shop when the gunmen attacked and killed him at the spot.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was learnt that the deceased had already concluded arrangements for the wedding before the incident happened.

A brother to the deceased said Ochudo who is from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was killed by suspected assassins.

“He owned two shops, one in the street where he sold provisions and the next one at the international market, Abakaliki. He was assassinated in one of his shops at night after he had closed at night. He and his wife had locked their shop only for him to enter inside his car, and some unidentified men on the bike rushed towards him and shot him twice,” the brother noted.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terrorists Kidnap Woman, Three Children In Fresh Attacks On Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Shoot Dead Taraba Community Head Inside Mosque During Prayers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Strike Again, Abduct Many Students In Zamfara College Of Technology
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government Is Grossly Incompetent In Handling Insecurity – APC Senator
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity We Won't Accept Relocation Of Shasha Market As Fighting Has Stopped —Shasha Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity You're Part Of Fulani People Terrorising Nigeria, Ortom Knocks Bauchi Governor For Backing Herdsmen's Use Of AK-47s
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nwachukwu, Husband To Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Was Previously Married Before Meeting Her – Family
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal $1billion Malabu Oil Deal: Ex-President Obasanjo Denies Agreement Relied Upon By Former Attorney-General Adoke, Others To Sell OPL 245 Licence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria’s Statistician-General, Simon Harry Dies Seven Months After Appointment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How Nigerian Private Polytechnic Ordered Student Detained Indefinitely By Police For Criticising Institution On Facebook—Take-It-Back Movement
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Upholds Six-year Jail Term For Police Pension Fraudster, Yusuf, Orders Him To Refund N22.9billion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports The Pain Is Too Much For Me – Ex-Super Eagles International, Emmanuel Emenike Cries Out From Hospital Bed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigeria's Anti-drug Agency, NDLEA Arrests Over 3000 Suspected Dealers, Jails 677 Traffickers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Court Sacks Ebonyi Peoples Democratic Party Chairman
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Opinion Where Can Nigerian Youths Turn To For Fair Leadership? By Ehi Idakwo
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
News Corpses Of 26 Women, Children Recovered From Sokoto River After Boat Capsized
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Elections Only 1.3million Nigerians Have Valid PVCs, Permitted To Vote In 2023 – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
News Civic Group, SERAP Asks Buhari Regime To Obey Court Judgement Lifting Restrictions On Sowore
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad