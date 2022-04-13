Gunmen Shoot Man Dead Nine Days To His Wedding In Ebonyi

A young man identified as Isaac Chukwu AKA Ochudo has been reportedly killed by unknown men just few days to his wedding in Ebonyi State.

Family and friends who took to social media to mourn him after his demise, noted that Ochudo was about to close from his shop when the gunmen attacked and killed him at the spot.

It was learnt that the deceased had already concluded arrangements for the wedding before the incident happened.

A brother to the deceased said Ochudo who is from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was killed by suspected assassins.

“He owned two shops, one in the street where he sold provisions and the next one at the international market, Abakaliki. He was assassinated in one of his shops at night after he had closed at night. He and his wife had locked their shop only for him to enter inside his car, and some unidentified men on the bike rushed towards him and shot him twice,” the brother noted.