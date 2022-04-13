Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Husband Already Had Another Wife – Women Affairs Minister

Osinachi sang the popular gospel song, Ekwueme.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 13, 2022

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, says Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is married to another woman.
Peter is allegedly kicked Osinachi in the chest, causing her to suffer from a blood clot which eventually killed her. The late Osinachi was said to have endured domestic violence for years.
He has since been arrested by the police.
Featuring as a guest on NTA’s Good Morning Nigeria’s breakfast show, Tallen said the children of the deceased disclosed that their father had married another woman.
Tallen said, “The deputy chief whip happens to come from the late Osinachi’s village and she was out of town (and when she returned), she was in my office to thank me for the visit and she demanded that I should ask one of my aides to take her.
“I asked my CSO (chief security officer) to take her and when they got to the house, with the encouragement I gave the children, they are encouraged to speak out.
“So, more revelations are coming out and (one of) the sons went in and brought out an album. He’s (Peter) been married to another woman. You can imagine collecting money from her (the late Osinachi) and treating this woman like a beast of burden.”
 
 

