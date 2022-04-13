Masterminds Of Plateau Killings Must Not Be Forgiven, Escape Justice, Buhari Tells Security Agencies

Gunmen had recently attacked several communities in the Kanam local government area of the state. About 70 people were said to have been killed during the attacks.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 13, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies not to spare or forgive those behind the recent killings in Plateau State.
 
Gunmen had recently attacked several communities in the Kanam local government area of the state. About 70 people were said to have been killed during the attacks.


A statement on Tuesday signed by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari had instructed law enforcement agencies to restore peace in the affected areas and ensure the culprits are brought to justice.
 
The statement read: “As full details emerge on the scale of the brutal terrorist attacks in Kanam and Wase communities in Plateau State, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killings as heinous, saying that the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.”
 
Shehu said Buhari offered his condolences to the relations of the victims of the terrorist incident, saying that as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.
 
“I urge all our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder so that the law will take its course. They must not be forgiven,” he added.
 
The president has given such directives on several occasions after attacks by gunmen and terrorists but the country's insecurity situation remains a concern to many.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Strike Again, Abduct Many Students In Zamfara College Of Technology
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Take-It-Back Movement Plans Protest Over Delta Commissioner Of Police’s Perversion Of Justice, Framing Of Complainant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Man Dead Nine Days To His Wedding In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Former FIFA, UEFA Presidents Blatter, Platini To Face Trial For Corruption Charges In June
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Putin Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Hit Dead End, Military Invasion Continues
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Strike Again, Abduct Many Students In Zamfara College Of Technology
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Take-It-Back Movement Plans Protest Over Delta Commissioner Of Police’s Perversion Of Justice, Framing Of Complainant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Upturns High Court Judgement Restricting Human Rights Activist, Sowore To Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Man Dead Nine Days To His Wedding In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Former FIFA, UEFA Presidents Blatter, Platini To Face Trial For Corruption Charges In June
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nwachukwu, Husband To Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Was Previously Married Before Meeting Her – Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Convicted For Posing As Ghanaian To Acquire Ghana Card
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Putin Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Hit Dead End, Military Invasion Continues
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: What We Told Osinbajo About His Presidential Ambition – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 2023: Ondo Information Commissioner, Ojogo, Resigns After Governor Akeredolu’s Directive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad