Masterminds Of Plateau Killings Must Not Be Forgiven, Escape Justice, Buhari Tells Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies not to spare or forgive those behind the recent killings in Plateau State.



Gunmen had recently attacked several communities in the Kanam local government area of the state. About 70 people were said to have been killed during the attacks.



A statement on Tuesday signed by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari had instructed law enforcement agencies to restore peace in the affected areas and ensure the culprits are brought to justice.



The statement read: “As full details emerge on the scale of the brutal terrorist attacks in Kanam and Wase communities in Plateau State, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killings as heinous, saying that the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.”



Shehu said Buhari offered his condolences to the relations of the victims of the terrorist incident, saying that as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.



“I urge all our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder so that the law will take its course. They must not be forgiven,” he added.



The president has given such directives on several occasions after attacks by gunmen and terrorists but the country's insecurity situation remains a concern to many.



