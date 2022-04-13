Nigerian Convicted For Posing As Ghanaian To Acquire Ghana Card

The Offinso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has convicted a Nigerian citizen for falsely presenting himself as a Ghanaian in order to acquire a Ghana Card.



The court presided over by Frederick Kwabena Twumasi on April 7, convicted Justin Jeff Manu to a one-year jail term or 200 penalty units.



The court also found his accomplice, Mary Fowaa, who is a Ghanaian, guilty. She was served the same sentence as Justin.



According to the National Identification Authority (NIA), on Thursday, March 24, 2022, Mary Fowaa went to the NIA District Office in Offinso South to vouch for Justin Jeff Yaw Manu.



Mary Fowaa is reported to have said that Justin Jeff Manu is one of the three children she gave birth to whilst living in Nigeria.



“In the course of the interview, the Assistant Registration Officer at the Offinso South District Office of the NIA noticed some discrepancies in Justin Jeff Yaw Manu’s answers and suspected he is not a Ghanaian,” the NIA stated.



Upon further interrogation at the NIA District Office, Justin admitted that he is not a Ghanaian.



The NIA officials in the district later brought this to the attention of the District Police who then investigated and prosecuted the culprit.



In the press release signed by the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Dr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, the Authority commended the CID of the Ghana Police Service in the Offinso South District for the “swift and efficient manner” the offence was investigated and prosecuted.





