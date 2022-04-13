Nigerian Police Detain Assistant Superintendent Caught Smoking Indian Hemp In Lagos

The state police command said the officer had been identified and would face disciplinary action.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 13, 2022

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, attached to Shogunle divison in Lagos, Babatunde Adebayo, has been arrested for smoking Indian hemp in public.

In a photo that went viral on Sunday, Adebayo was caught on camera, puffing on a wrap of cannabis while he was in a gathering.

The photo was captioned “Nigerian police officer at Ijora Lagos smoking weed on duty.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the state police command said the officer had been identified and would face disciplinary action.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed that appropriate sanctions be meted out to Adebayo.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has identified the police officer pictured smoking weed at the Ijora area of Lagos State. He is ASP Babatunde Adebayo serving at Shogunle Divison of the Command.

“Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has directed the immediate commencement of appropriate disciplinary measures commensurate with his rank.

“CP Alabi has equally warned officers and men of the Command to stay clear of all unprofessional and unethical conducts as any officer found guilty of these acts will be severely sanctioned.”

