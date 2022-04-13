Nigerian Senate Passes Bill To Establish Research Bureau For Army, Navy, Air Force

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 13, 2022

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill seeking to establish the Defence Research and Development Bureau in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
 
This was made known in a statement issued by Ezrel Tabiowo, the Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President.
 
According to the statement, the bill seeks to initiate new scientific, technological and environmental research on defence matters.
 
It will also facilitate collaboration with other national and international institutions in the promotion and transfer of science and technology relating to defence.
 
The Senate also passed the FCT Area Courts Bill and the Federal College of Education Birniwa, Jigawa State (Establishment) Bill.
The motion for re-committal was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).
 
Senator Abdullahi, in his presentation, recalled that the bills were passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the President for assent.
 
According to him, “some fundamental issues which require fresh legislative action by both chambers of the National Assembly emerged after critical analysis of the Bill by Mr President C-in-C.”
 
He added that against the backdrop of the issues identified, a Technical Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives and Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the Bill.
 
Accordingly, the Senate while relying on order 1(b) and order 52(6) of the Senate Standing Order, 2022 as amended, rescinded its decision on the bill as passed and re-committed same to the Committee of the Whole for reconsideration and passage.

