Nwachukwu, Husband To Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Was Previously Married Before Meeting Her – Family

Peter, the husband of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the deceased gospel musician has been alleged to have previously married a woman and kept the relationship secret before meeting the gospel singer.

According to Vanguard, Peter who allegedly beat his wife to death was believed to have wedded another woman with whom he shares a romantic relationship in a church but hid the union from Osinachi and her family.

The hidden relationship was however exposed when one of the children of the deceased found an old photo album hidden in his father’s room.

The child, whose name is withheld for apparent reasons, said their mother had suspicions that their father was having a secret affair, but could not lay her hands on any concrete evidence.

A family source said, “We never knew Nwachukwu was previously married to another woman. If ever we knew about it prior to now, we may not have allowed Osinachi to marry him. Osinachi must have been through a lot of pain which she, unfortunately, kept away from us.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night.

Some reports had said the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.

Osinachi’s sister, who is the first daughter of the family and was identified as Ms Favor Made, confirmed the reports on Sunday, saying that Osinachi died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest.

She said the late suffered from a blood clot after the kicking she received from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

, Abuja.