Putin Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Hit Dead End, Military Invasion Continues

Without an agreement acceptable to the Kremlin, Russian forces would continue their offensive.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 13, 2022

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has said peace talks with Kyiv had reached a dead end, as Moscow’s forces on Tuesday bombarded Ukrainian military positions and residential areas in the country’s east and unleashed new rocket attacks.

The Russian leader claimed that Kyiv had deviated from agreements struck in Istanbul.

In his first extended comments on the war since last month, Putin on Tuesday, speaking publicly about Russia’s military activity after a prolonged silence on the issue, said that without an agreement acceptable to the Kremlin, Russian forces would continue their offensive.

“We reached a certain level of agreements in Istanbul, which stated that security guarantees for Ukraine would not spread to Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas.

“We acted to create conditions to continue talks,” he added. “Instead, we faced the provocation in Bucha and, what’s most important; the Ukrainian side deviated from the Istanbul agreements.

“The security demands are one thing, and issues of regulating relations on Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas are taken outside of those agreements. So we are back to the dead-end situation.”

“Ukraine’s 'inconsistency' on critical issues made it difficult to achieve a final agreement, and until we see that, the operation will continue to its complete end,” he claimed.

Putin called a civilian massacre in Bucha, a town near Kyiv, a “provocation” against Moscow. He said allegations that people died at the hands of Russian soldiers were “fake news” from the US.

Ukraine meanwhile has said Russia was responsible.

The Russian president added that his military operation in Ukraine was going according to plan.

“I often hear questions whether it is possible to move any faster. It is possible. It depends on the intensity of military action, and the intensity of military action is unfortunately one way or another linked with losses,” Putin said at a media conference with his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, according to Interfax.

“Our task is to achieve the set goals while minimising losses. And we will move rhythmically, calmly, according to plan, which was initially proposed by the general staff,” the Russian president said.

The activity in Ukraine “was only aimed at immobilising forces, attacking and destroying military infrastructure”, he added.

The latest figures from the UN Human Rights office show more than 1,800 civilians have been killed and almost 2,500 injured since the conflict began in February, Financial Times reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kidnapping: Turkish Government Working With Nigeria, Ghana For Release Of 10 Sailors
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Unlike President Buhari Appoints Cabinet 24 Hours After Assuming Office
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Buhari: Nigeria, Other African Countries Will Be Stable If Peace Is Achieved In Libya
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Damilola Taylor's Father Speaks On Murder Of Autistic Joel Uhrie Killed In Flat Fire
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Merkel, Johnson To Meet Over Brexit
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Journalist Covering White House Receives Bashing For Describing South African President As 'Unidentified Leader'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Strike Again, Abduct Many Students In Zamfara College Of Technology
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Take-It-Back Movement Plans Protest Over Delta Commissioner Of Police’s Perversion Of Justice, Framing Of Complainant
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Upturns High Court Judgement Restricting Human Rights Activist, Sowore To Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Man Dead Nine Days To His Wedding In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Former FIFA, UEFA Presidents Blatter, Platini To Face Trial For Corruption Charges In June
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nwachukwu, Husband To Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Was Previously Married Before Meeting Her – Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Convicted For Posing As Ghanaian To Acquire Ghana Card
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: What We Told Osinbajo About His Presidential Ambition – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 2023: Ondo Information Commissioner, Ojogo, Resigns After Governor Akeredolu’s Directive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Masterminds Of Plateau Killings Must Not Be Forgiven, Escape Justice, Buhari Tells Security Agencies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Abuja Residents Troop Out For Sowore As Activist Vows To Retire Buhari, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad