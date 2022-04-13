Terrorists Shoot Dead Taraba Community Head Inside Mosque During Prayers

Residents were said to have confronted the gunmen, forcing them to flee into a mountain close to the town.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2022

Gunmen, believed to be terrorists, have attacked a Mosque at Maisamari town in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing Alhaji Abdulkadir Maisamari, a district head.

According to witnesses, Maisamari was killed during Ishai prayers on Monday night.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire immediately they stormed the mosque.

A resident, Musa Sale, told Daily Trust that some courageous persons confronted the gunmen who forcefully fled.

He said nobody was abducted, and the District head had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Maisamari incident brings to three the mosques that have been attacked in Taraba state in recent weeks.

Spokesperson of Taraba Police Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident but did not give details.

SaharaReporters, New York

