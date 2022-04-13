What Will Happen If Buhari Refuses To Hand Over Power In 2023 – Yoruba Elder, Ayo Opadokun

An activist and chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ayo Opadokun has explained that the international community would step in if President Muhammadu Buhari refuses to step down from government in 2023.
 
Speaking during an interactive session on Wednesday, Opadokun said he is not in a position to prophesy whether Buhari will transmit power to another in 2023 when his second term will be over.
 
He, however, said the world has become more of a global community where government policies and decisions are not taken in isolation, particularly with the power of social media.
 
Buttressing his point, he referred to the recently launched United States consulate at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos State worth over $500 million.
 
He said, “Ayo Opadokun is not a prophet, I'm not in the business of conjuring responses, I'm neither a psychologist nor a seer to say reading from the body language of this person, this is what this person will do or this is what he will not do, but one thing I can assure you of is that the world is now a global community. No leader is immune from the effects or focus of social media as to what it does.
 
“What you do here in one minute can go viral globally and be known and followed excessively. I will like to give President Buhari the benefit of doubt, he said he is going to Daura to take care of his family.
 
“I am confessing to you that what the American government had just recently done by deciding to spend a whopping $535 million to establish an American consulate in Lagos is not a joke, we are being taken seriously.
 
“If anybody is daring to mess up that, he will have the world community to contend with, I believe that no matter what may be your doubt, you are entitled to it because of the happenings of the recent past. I myself was a reporter at the time, I was in Kano to cover the tribunal in 1981, but it has gone beyond that.
 
“But we are doing, we are positively directed, focused, there's a reason for us not to lose this chance because Nigeria is on a precipice, any slight miscarriage of the current situation may lead to something else. Let's do what we can do.”

