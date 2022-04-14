1,436 Nigerian School Kids, 17 Teachers Kidnapped, 11,536 Schools Closed In 16 Months Under Buhari Government – UNICEF

UNICEF has called on Nigerian authorities to make schools safe and provide a secure learning environment for every child in the country, especially girls.

Today (Thursday) marks eight years since the first known attack on a learning institution in Nigeria on 14 April 2014, in which 276 students at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in North-East Nigeria were abducted by a Non-State Armed Group.

UNICEF

UNICEF in a statement on Thursday lamented the spate of attacks on schools that followed the Chibok incident, saying 11, 536 schools were closed since December 2020 due to abductions and insecurity.

“Since December 2020, 1,436 school children and 17 teachers have been abducted from schools, and 16 school children lost their lives,” it said.

“In Nigeria, a total of 11,536 schools were closed since December 2020 due to abductions and security issues. These school closures have impacted the education of approximately 1.3 million children in the 2020/21 academic year.

“This interruption of their learning contributes to gaps in children’s knowledge and skills and may lead to the loss of approximately 3.4 billion USD in these children’s lifetime earnings. This, risks to further perpetuate cycles of poverty and inequality,” it added.

“Unsafe schools, occasioned by attacks on schools and abduction of students, are reprehensible, a brutal violation of the rights of the victims to education, and totally unacceptable. Their occurrences cut short the futures and dreams of the affected students,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

“Attacks on learning institutions render the learning environment insecure and discourage parents and caregivers from sending their wards to schools, while the learners themselves become fearful of the legitimate pursuit of learning,” added Hawkins. “The invisible harm school attacks inflict on the victims’ mental health is incalculable and irredeemable.”

“Girls have particularly been targeted, exacerbating the figures of out-of-school children in Nigeria, 60 percent of whom are girls. It is a trajectory which must be halted, and every hand in Nigeria must be on deck to ensure that learning in Nigeria is not a dangerous enterprise for any child, particularly for girls,” said Hawkins.

UNICEF said, along with generous donors, it is however collaborating with the government of Nigeria to protect children’s right to education in a safe and inclusive learning environment. This, it said, involves building the capacity of School-based management committees (SBMCs) on school safety and security and strengthening community resilience.

It said, “In Katsina State, 300 School-based management committees (SBMCs) members have been trained, and schools, supported through the Girls’ Education Project (GEP3) funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK, have developed Emergency Preparedness and Response Plans to mitigate the impact of potential and actual threats.

“Multi-sectoral task teams on school safety have also been established across all the 34 LGAs of Katsina state to provide timely and efficient networking among actors on school security, with particular focus on the safety of girls. Additionally, 60 Junior Secondary Schools have developed emergency plans and tested the plans in evacuation drills.”

“In Katsina State, government and communities have fenced some schools, and this is encouraging girls to attend school, underscoring the reality that collaboration is required in addressing insecurity in schools and making schools safe, especially for girls,” said Hawkins.