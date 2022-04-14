2023: Ask Presidential Aspirants To Show Standard Roads, Schools, Hospitals They've Built — Sowore Charges Nigerians

It's not enough for campaigners to turn the social media into a ‘bully pulpit' but rather make demands of concrete achievements of aspirants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2022

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has asked the Nigerian electorate to ask for the standard roads, schools and hospitals built by those contesting the 2023 presidential election before they vote for them.
 
Sowore, in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, said it's not enough for campaigners to turn the social media into a ‘bully pulpit' but rather make demands of concrete achievements of aspirants.

He said Nigerians should ask aspirants who have held previous political positions about the schools they've built that they've enrolled their children in, hospitals built where they've sought care and standard roads they've constructed.
 
He wrote, “We ask that people campaign on their records not turn Twitter or social media into bully pulpit for Presidential aspirants they are “packaging” for votes. It won’t work!
 
“Just let Nigerians have locations of standard roads, schools built and well-funded such that these your “aspirants” sent their children or wards there. Hospitals they built where they’ve ever sought short/long term care.
 
“These failed politicians as @Official_ABAT @PeterObi @atiku @ProfOsinbajo have nothing to show for their horrible pasts, now that they are being asked to account for their past performances, these failed politicians can’t use your escape hatch to explain away their failures.”

